World Asset Management Inc Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $772,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 505,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

RHI stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,576,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,055. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $63.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

