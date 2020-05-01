World Asset Management Inc Has $273,000 Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $146,773,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $102,394,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,251,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,877 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,295,000 after purchasing an additional 907,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,019,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,276,000 after purchasing an additional 670,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,454. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $1,838,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,245.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

