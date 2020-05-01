World Asset Management Inc Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 186,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $2,130,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $222,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 106,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,568,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.23.

NYSE:UHS traded down $4.84 on Thursday, reaching $105.69. 826,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.09 and its 200-day moving average is $129.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

