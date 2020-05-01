World Asset Management Inc Has $285,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $256,321,000 after acquiring an additional 498,416 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $248,002,000 after acquiring an additional 224,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,680 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $219,852,000 after acquiring an additional 52,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 950,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $219,746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 838,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,014,359.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $196.51. 607,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,877. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $251.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of -109.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.31.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.