World Asset Management Inc Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cognex were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,032,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,846,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,126. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.04. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.89 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.