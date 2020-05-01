World Asset Management Inc Has $290,000 Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PKI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.53. The stock had a trading volume of 821,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,328. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $102.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.54.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.