World Asset Management Inc Has $305,000 Stock Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Continental were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Continental during the 4th quarter worth $93,549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in United Continental by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,342,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,462,000 after buying an additional 841,108 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in United Continental by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,209,000 after buying an additional 603,750 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in United Continental by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 620,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,660,000 after buying an additional 260,900 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in United Continental by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 542,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,770,000 after buying an additional 247,765 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 44,590,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,291,146. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -17.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.15.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

