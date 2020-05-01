World Asset Management Inc Has $309,000 Stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Perrigo by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Perrigo by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.33. 951,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,531. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.23. Perrigo Company PLC has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 2,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PRGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

