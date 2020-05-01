World Asset Management Inc Has $311,000 Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Markel were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,345,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,194,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,392,000 after buying an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,164,000 after buying an additional 28,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Markel by 874.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,098.33.

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,453,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKL stock traded down $45.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $865.84. The stock had a trading volume of 89,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,522. Markel Co. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,347.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $917.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,111.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 37.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

