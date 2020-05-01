World Asset Management Inc Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,912 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 165,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:IPG traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,422,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,682. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

