World Asset Management Inc Has $317,000 Stock Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cable One were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cable One by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,976,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Cable One by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,583.00, for a total transaction of $3,514,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,698,129. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,241.96 per share, with a total value of $186,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,651.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,328 shares of company stock valued at $10,150,322. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CABO stock traded down $47.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,912.86. 77,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,005. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,579.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,554.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 0.37. Cable One Inc has a 12 month low of $1,031.39 and a 12 month high of $1,970.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.25 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Cable One’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 40.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CABO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,570.00.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

