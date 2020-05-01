World Asset Management Inc Has $317,000 Stock Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at about $803,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 115,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 795,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,142,000 after purchasing an additional 113,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 568,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NRG stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,636,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,811. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. NRG Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.13.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.69.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

