World Asset Management Inc Has $321,000 Stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 879.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

MOS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.51. 6,184,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,036,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mosaic Co has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $26.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oscar Bernardes acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

