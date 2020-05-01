World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Donaldson by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 467,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,761. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $58.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

