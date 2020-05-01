World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 29.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,735,000 after purchasing an additional 124,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 44,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,099. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average is $69.20. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.62 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.343 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

