World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $111,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 30.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in PulteGroup by 466.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 45,907 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 5.6% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 155,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,978 shares of company stock worth $1,914,735 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,142,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,939. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

