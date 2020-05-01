World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 962.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 511,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after buying an additional 101,590 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,678.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,363,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.86. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.64%.

In related news, Director William W. Helman bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Cfra cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.44.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.