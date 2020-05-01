World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,323 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,978,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,276,000 after purchasing an additional 66,132 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,559,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.88. 4,775,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,323,047. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In other Newell Brands news, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt bought 2,500 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $37,675.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 927,663 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $12,198,768.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

