World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Pentair by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,733,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,236,000 after acquiring an additional 763,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pentair by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after purchasing an additional 657,261 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $193,986,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,931,000 after buying an additional 125,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,681,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,003,000 after buying an additional 198,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pentair from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pentair from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

PNR stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.59. 4,526,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,123. Pentair PLC has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

