World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 504.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at $15,468,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 486.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 994,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. World Fuel Services Corp has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.27.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. World Fuel Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INT shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

