World Asset Management Inc Sells 10,335 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,335 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mylan were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,824,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,259,765. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 559.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Mylan NV has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $28.45.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

