World Asset Management Inc Sells 10,820 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,820 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $142,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $3,794,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $131,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 57.5% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 29,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

In related news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,338.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 27,717,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,331,122. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

