World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,166 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,486,000 after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total value of $270,606.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,712.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $207.92 per share, for a total transaction of $831,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,047.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,183 shares of company stock worth $1,632,384. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HII has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.86.

Shares of HII stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.41. 340,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,467. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $147.14 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.82.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

