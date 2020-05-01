World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,466 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,487,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $602,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $73.44. The stock had a trading volume of 984,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,239. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.89.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

