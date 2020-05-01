World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,569 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Docusign were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Docusign by 500.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Docusign during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Docusign by 65.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $104.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,305,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.84 and its 200-day moving average is $78.24. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $111.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of -88.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Docusign’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Docusign news, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $701,053.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,974,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $177,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 475,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,120,703.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 746,005 shares of company stock worth $61,225,487 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

