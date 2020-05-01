World Asset Management Inc Sells 168 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chemed were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $11,873,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 876.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE traded down $22.34 on Thursday, hitting $416.57. 128,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,268. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $420.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $320.70 and a 52 week high of $513.75. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

