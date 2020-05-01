World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,260 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 652.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HFC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.59. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

