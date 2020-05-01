World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,597 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Allegion were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,389,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $173,106,000 after purchasing an additional 485,514 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,159,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $891,665,000 after acquiring an additional 378,767 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,983,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,004,000 after acquiring an additional 376,117 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 684,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,218,000 after acquiring an additional 276,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.54. 1,211,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,140. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.30. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 26.18%.

Allegion announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.63.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,088,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

