World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,765 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $1,195,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,274 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,408 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $3.50 on Thursday, hitting $85.53. 6,547,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,338,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average is $111.50. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 77.42 and a beta of 2.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WYNN. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $155.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $144.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

