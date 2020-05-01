World Asset Management Inc Sells 3,110 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 5,368.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,749,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,726,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,100,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,501,000 after purchasing an additional 903,658 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 18.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,554,000 after purchasing an additional 621,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 21.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,155,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,114,000 after purchasing an additional 552,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $36.36. 2,081,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.40. Quanta Services Inc has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

