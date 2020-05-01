World Asset Management Inc Sells 325 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 95.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 162,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 50.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 7.5% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 35,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATR traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.08. 729,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,439. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.01. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $126.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATR. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

