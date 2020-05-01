World Asset Management Inc Sells 3,315 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:REG traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.91. 2,501,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,255. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $58.05. Regency Centers Corp has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

