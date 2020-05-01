World Asset Management Inc Sells 3,747 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 986.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 36.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,251.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNC. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.58.

Lincoln National stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.47. 2,064,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.04. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.15.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

