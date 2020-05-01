World Asset Management Inc Sells 467 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $825,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $3,461,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAC traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.48. 663,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,946. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.50 and a 200-day moving average of $221.97. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total value of $732,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,108.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $308.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

