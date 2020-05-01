World Asset Management Inc Sells 746 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 2,764.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at $648,382,707.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEIC stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.79. 483,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.12 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.35%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

