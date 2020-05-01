World Asset Management Inc Sells 7,808 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,165 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $12.01. 94,450,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,702,805. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.45). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post -12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAL. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

