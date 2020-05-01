World Asset Management Inc Sells 8,648 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 55.5% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

PBCT stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,213,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.32.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.17 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.08%.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato bought 2,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on People’s United Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

