Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Trading Up 8.4%

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS)’s stock price was up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.46, approximately 17,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 420,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XERS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.10). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,568.21% and a negative return on equity of 209.32%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. purchased 12,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $52,167.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,888.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,952 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,647 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,173,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

