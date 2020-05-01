XinFin Network (XDCE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $485,375.00

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDCE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. XinFin Network has a market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $485,375.00 worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XinFin Network token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, TOPBTC, IDEX and COSS. In the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.77 or 0.01933631 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00237344 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XinFin Network Token Profile

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDCE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,787,787,220 tokens. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official website is www.xinfin.io . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF

XinFin Network Token Trading

XinFin Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, TOPBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

