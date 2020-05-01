Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $5.30 EPS

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $15.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.55 by ($5.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ YNDX traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,694. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.78. Yandex has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Get Yandex alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on YNDX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.