Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Shares Gap Up to $24.43

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.43, but opened at $24.43. Yelp shares last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 30,020 shares trading hands.

YELP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Yelp from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $158,529.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $456,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

