Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Yum! Brands by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,058,332,000 after buying an additional 4,480,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,381,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,448,604,000 after purchasing an additional 147,742 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,519,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $757,474,000 after acquiring an additional 289,290 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,170,000 after acquiring an additional 991,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,478,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,146,000 after acquiring an additional 445,041 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $307,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,110 shares of company stock worth $5,282,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.43. 2,319,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,373. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.16.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.95.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

