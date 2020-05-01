Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

NYSE:YUM traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,319,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,373. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,919,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,677 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.95.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

