Zacks: Analysts Expect Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.52 Million

Brokerages expect Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) to announce sales of $32.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.34 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $124.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.52 million to $127.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $171.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $37.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.88 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 14.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNLN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.88. 4,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,337. The company has a market cap of $300.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 30.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter valued at $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 311,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

