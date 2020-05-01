Zacks: Analysts Expect X Financial (NYSE:XYF) to Post $0.09 EPS

Brokerages forecast that X Financial (NYSE:XYF) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for X Financial’s earnings. X Financial posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for X Financial.

XYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of X Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE XYF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,030. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. X Financial has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $140.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYF. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of X Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of X Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X Financial by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 83,337 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in X Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in X Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

