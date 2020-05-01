Zacks: Analysts Set $5.00 Target Price for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS)

Shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins an industry rank of 25 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.23. 23,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.58. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins had a negative net margin of 44.83% and a negative return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $370.68 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 116,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 256,104 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,513,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

