Zacks: Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Given $16.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $16.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bel Fuse an industry rank of 76 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BELFB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 4,698.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 74,612 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 77,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 46,731 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,711. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $89.43 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.83. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.80). Bel Fuse had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

