Zacks: Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $2.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Broadwind Energy an industry rank of 209 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BWEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of BWEN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 336,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,560. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. Broadwind Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $49.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.40 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadwind Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Broadwind Energy by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 422,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 90,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,777,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

