Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) to announce $242.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $298.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $206.90 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $272.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $991.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $917.50 million to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $977.80 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 73.82% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $61,583,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,250,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,017,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,517,000 after acquiring an additional 117,105 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 206,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 110,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 801,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,283,000 after acquiring an additional 101,134 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $111.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average of $93.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

