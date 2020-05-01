Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PG&E’s earnings. PG&E posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PG&E will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PG&E.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 44.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($13.24) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on PG&E from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

Shares of NYSE PCG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,660,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90. PG&E has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,850,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 29,590,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,655,000 after buying an additional 3,386,582 shares during the last quarter. Attestor Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Attestor Capital LLP now owns 11,018,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

